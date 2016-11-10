Petroecuador workers reject international oversight in case of corruption

The Workers’ Committee of Petroecuador met yesterday in Guayaquil to convince the public that Petroecuador is “a reliable public company,” which should not be demonized by the bad behavior of its former officials. Last May, Alex Bravo, former manager of Petroecuador, was arrested for alleged influence peddling when awarding contracts of the public company Petroecuador to relatives.

Jorge Cevallos, the general secretary of the guild that represents about 3,000 workers, said that he and his colleagues would be willing to collaborate with proper investigations to clarify these anomalies and find all those responsible. However, they were against the fact that an international commission of the United Nations (UN) arrives at the country to intermedia in this conflict.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/los-trabajadores-de- petroecuador-rechazan-una- veeduria-internacional-en- caso-de-corrupcion-HA839988