The Supervision Commission expects to receive Galo Chiriboga next week

Publicado el 10 Nov 2016
The Supervision Commission of the Assembly learned about the resolution of the Legislative Council of Administration (CAL), which provides for the continuation of the investigation on the Panama Papers and defined the schedule of hearings to determine if Attorney General Galo Chiriboga acted opportunely in the case.
Comptroller General Carlos Polit; Superintendent of Banks Christian Cruz, and the director of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Leonardo Orlando, will be summoned next Monday to review the action on tax havens about companies or people from Ecuador.
After hearing these authorities, the Board will convene Attorney General Chiriboga to explain the issue, and it could also take advantage of his presence to consult him on his assertions regarding the vice president and candidate Jorge Glas and the publication made by Daily La Estrella, of Panama, According to statements made by the organization’s president, Maria Jose Carrion (AP).

 

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/10/nota/5896039/fiscalizacion-preve-recibir-chiriboga-proxima-semana



