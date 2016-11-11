Alvaro Noboa declined his presidential candidacy
“I think they should put aside their interests and vanities so that the country wins,” said Noboa, explaining that he already held talks with the other presidential candidates to convince them of a new ‘Unity,’ without success. The businessman added that if his plan does not work, his party will not launch other presidential hopeful. However, he did not clarify whether or not his party would support candidates from other ideologies. The names of the candidates for the Assembly will be announced after the party’s national convention.
