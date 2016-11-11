Alvaro Noboa gives up his presidential candidacy in order not to ‘further fragment’ the opposition

Alvaro Noboa desisted from his presidential candidacy this Thursday, November 10, 2016, and stated that his party, Adelante Ecuadorian Adelante, will not present a binomial in the elections of February.

At a press conference in Guayaquil, the banana mogul said that with this action gives an “example of detachment and political maturity,” with the purpose of achieving a single presidential candidate for the opposition.

Noboa said that his decision also serves as a mirror for Guillermo Lasso, Cynthia Viteri and Paco Moncayo “to do the same,” to build a single front.

According to Noboa, if everyone participates in the presidential elections “we are falling into the regimen´s game.” “Let’s not play their game, let’s unite because together we make more than 40% of the country’s votes, while Lenin Moreno and his binomial do not even reach a 26%,” he said.

However, the Guayaquil businessman did not specify whether he will support a presidential candidacy of a particular opposition line if Lasso, Viteri, and Moncayo do not decline their aspirations to reach Carondelet.

Noboa participated in the presidential elections of 1998, 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2013. In the first three, he reached the second round, but lost them against Jamil Mahuad, Lucio Gutierrez, and Rafael Correa, respectively.

Noboa clarified that his party would present candidates to the National Assembly and the Andean Parliament, but he will not run for president.

Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/actualidad/alvaronoboa- candidatura-elecciones- presidencia-ecuador.html