Alvaro Noboa resigns to his presidential candidacy

The millionaire businessman Alvaro Noboa Ponton, leader of the “Adelante Ecuatoriano forward” party, declined on Thursday his participation in the elections of February 19, 2017.

The announcement was made this afternoon at a press conference in Guayaquil. He did this as a sign of patriotism to avoid dividing the opposition. In his speeches announcing his participation, Noboa had proposed that four candidates merge to win in a single round.

This was going to be his sixth nomination for the presidency of Ecuador.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/11/10/nota/ 5896726/alvaro-noboa-abandona- candidatura-presidencia- ecuador