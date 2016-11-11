BREAKING NEWS

Alvaro Noboa resigns to his presidential candidacy

Publicado el 11 Nov 2016
Por :
alvaronoboa_bussinessman_ecuadortimes
The millionaire businessman Alvaro Noboa Ponton, leader of the “Adelante Ecuatoriano forward” party, declined on Thursday his participation in the elections of February 19, 2017.
The announcement was made this afternoon at a press conference in Guayaquil. He did this as a sign of patriotism to avoid dividing the opposition. In his speeches announcing his participation, Noboa had proposed that four candidates merge to win in a single round.
This was going to be his sixth nomination for the presidency of Ecuador.


Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/10/nota/5896726/alvaro-noboa-abandona-candidatura-presidencia-ecuador



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Alvaro Noboa declined his presidential candidacy

Posted On11 Nov 2016

Ecuador signs the multiparty trade agreement with the European Union

Posted On11 Nov 2016

Another cut to the resources of municipalities and provincial governments of the country

Posted On11 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa gives up his presidential candidacy for the good of the country

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Otto Icaza: "Mabe has a new partner to innovate."

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Petroecuador workers reject international oversight in case of corruption

Posted On10 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net