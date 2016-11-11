BREAKING NEWS

“Count With Me,” an inclusion campaign in Guayaquil

Publicado el 11 Nov 2016
Por :
campan%cc%83a-cuenta-comingo-ecuadortimes
Vice-Mayor of Guayaquil Domenica Tabachi launched the “Count With Me” inclusion campaign, as part of the “A More Inclusive Guayaquil” project. Parents, children from the local arts and crafts centers, and representative figures of the campaign, such as the Ecuadorian singer Daniel Betancourth, attended the event.
This initiative calls for active participation in the creation of a more equitable society, to understand that disability is not an impediment to development and interaction with respect and equality.
“With the help of all, this goal will be a further achievement of our city. We need to teach that by understanding the message we can change actions. Together we will break paradigms and mental barriers. Policies and a big heart are required for the inclusion,” said the official during her speech.
During the campaign, different activities will be carried out, as well as an awareness day so that the community can live in a closely the experience of the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

 


Source: http://expreso.ec/guayaquil/cuenta-conmigo-una-campana-para-la-inclusion-JN843685



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Overseers will denounce to the IACHR 'lack of transparency' in the allocation of frequencies

Posted On11 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa declined his presidential candidacy

Posted On11 Nov 2016

Ecuador signs the multiparty trade agreement with the European Union

Posted On11 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa resigns to his presidential candidacy

Posted On11 Nov 2016

Another cut to the resources of municipalities and provincial governments of the country

Posted On11 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa gives up his presidential candidacy for the good of the country

Posted On10 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net