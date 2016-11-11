“Count With Me,” an inclusion campaign in Guayaquil

Vice-Mayor of Guayaquil Domenica Tabachi launched the “Count With Me” inclusion campaign, as part of the “A More Inclusive Guayaquil” project. Parents, children from the local arts and crafts centers, and representative figures of the campaign, such as the Ecuadorian singer Daniel Betancourth, attended the event.

This initiative calls for active participation in the creation of a more equitable society, to understand that disability is not an impediment to development and interaction with respect and equality.

“With the help of all, this goal will be a further achievement of our city. We need to teach that by understanding the message we can change actions. Together we will break paradigms and mental barriers. Policies and a big heart are required for the inclusion,” said the official during her speech.

During the campaign, different activities will be carried out, as well as an awareness day so that the community can live in a closely the experience of the inclusion of persons with disabilities.



Source: http://expreso.ec/ guayaquil/cuenta-conmigo-una- campana-para-la-inclusion- JN843685