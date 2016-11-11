Couture denim designer Katherine Cajiao

Katherine Cajiao woman is a perfectionist and as such is a fashion designer who attends every single detail of her impeccable women’s clothing.

Several shades of blue denim, as it is called the jean fabric with which she designs jackets, vests, skirts, pants, overalls and dresses with haute couture details, stand out in her boutique.

These belong to her second collection ‘Cala,’ in which denim is the protagonist and is combined with linen and white guipure, Cajiao explains. The combination of these textures, contrasted with appliques and golden buttons and other beige fabrics, make each piece subtle and elegant, taking away the informal touch of the jean.

In mid-2015, the designer launched her ‘Kat Cajiao Couture’ brand in the Ecuador Fashion Week, presenting her first collection ‘Firm steps.’ With that name, Katherine unveils her work on Instagram and Facebook, her virtual showcases.

“I always liked denim, everything that has to do with jeans, skirts, I always liked that style, but I wanted to translate it into something more elegant because the jean is very casual; Hence the idea of focusing on this,” says Cajiao.

With that idea in mind, she traveled to Milan (Italy), where she got a degree in Fashion at the Marangoni University.

With the knowledge acquired in Italy and her previous training in Fashion Design at the Eurodiseno Technologic Institute and the University of Palermo (Argentina), she completed her project.

According to the design of each garment, this fabric goes through the abrasion process to obtain the color that the designer requires, a procedure that Cajiao watches step by step. “It’s a long process, but it’s something that I love and that people liked a lot, it’s an exclusive product,” adds the 36-year-old businesswoman.

In mid-2017 she plans to release a line for girls and one with synthetic fur. She will also participate in Colombiamoda.

