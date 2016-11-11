Ecuador signs the multiparty trade agreement with the European Union

This Friday, November 11, Ecuador joins the multiparty trade agreement with the European Union (EU), after nine years of waiting and complicated negotiations that reached the preliminary agreement in July 2014.

At the ceremony, with a reminder of the situation that Ecuador experienced following the earthquake of April 16, and the desire that the agreement contributes to regional integration, the representatives of the European organization and the countries that are already part of the trade agreement welcomed Ecuador.

The agreement will provide improved access to the Ecuadorian market for many European Union exports, “and more importantly, this will create a stable and reliable environment for Ecuadorian and European traders and investments.” The agreement will help Ecuador and will promote the development of the country, according to the EU Council president protégé, the Slovakian Peter Ziga.

Jorge Glas, Vice President of Ecuador and leader of the mission, said that “the agreement signed today is not an isolated event,” is part of the efforts that the country has been making. It is about “the investments of a stable country that generates confidence,” he said.

