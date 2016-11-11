BREAKING NEWS

Overseers will denounce to the IACHR ‘lack of transparency’ in the allocation of frequencies

çThe hearing the citizen group Independent Observatory will have at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will be held on November 29 and December 7 to denounce “the lack of transparency” in the public contest of assignment of 1,472 frequencies carried out by the Agency of Regulation and Control of the frequencies (Arcotel).
Several of its members, Edgar Jaramillo, Margarita Neira and Juan Carlos Solines, denounced Thursday that the Arcotel did not give the information related to the contest, although a courtroom of the Provincial Court of Pichincha ordered its disclosure until Thursday.
Solines said that the bid should be suspended and another one should be started in the new government.

