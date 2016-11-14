Correa says that Calvopiña was not appointed by his government

President Rafael Correa said that the two former officials of Petroecuador imprisoned Friday, who kept 300 thousand dollars in cash, hidden in bags in the roof of their houses, were not appointed by his government, but were career officials.

Correa said that Marco Calvopiña, former manager of Petroecuador; Diego Tapia, former Refinement Manager, accused by the Attorney General´s office of being the leaders of corruption in Petroecuador, had years working for the company.



“They are not people who have been appointed by the Revolution, they have been there long before. Informants of that scoundrel who thinks he is a journalist, because that guy charged for denouncing and for silence, he lives on blackmail,” said the President. “Some of these scoundrels had contact with Ecuador’s famous whistleblower, that cocky of the media, so he insults the citizen´s revolution. They gave him information when they were the corrupt ones, this guy charged for denouncing what was convenient and shut up what was not appropriate,” Correa stated. Correa did not specify which journalist he was referring to.

