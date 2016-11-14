Financing of weekly addresses appears in SECOM reports

Since June 4, weekly addresses are financed with donations and not with public resources. President Rafael Correa said it about complaints against government spending that arose in social networks before the imposition of taxes for the reconstruction of the areas affected by the earthquake.

But in the reports of travel expenses of the National Secretariat of Communication (Secom), there are expenses made for the same weekly address No. 478, of Saturday, June 4, for mobilization, assembly of equipment, preparation of notes and compilation of materials.

The payroll expenses from June to October, -which do not record all monthly expenses- show that the Secom allocated $ 16,066 for suppliers for works linked to the weekly address.

Expenses for production and editing of reports, translation into Quechua, logistics, operational, technical and convening coordination, mobilization, the commission of services, security, etc., appear in the reports.

Invoices for $ 272 for Juan Carlos Rojas for the assembly of the itinerant audience (Weekly Address No. 478), $ 151 for Martha Intriago for logistics and convening coordination (Weekly Address No. 481), or $ 150 assigned to Marco Moran for the mobilization of officials (Weekly Address No. 482), appear in the list of expenses of June.

In July, payments of $ 390 for Cristian Pilicita for advanced and security services to the national secretary of Communication, Patricio Barriga, during three days (cabinet and Weekly Address No. 483) appear.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/11/13/nota/ 5900065/viaticos-traduccion- movilizacion-enlace-recursos- publicos