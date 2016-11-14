Julian Assange will be questioned by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office in London

Tomorrow the Prosecutor’s Office of Ecuador will interrogate Julian Assange at its embassy in London, on the crime of rape for which he is required by the Swedish justice.

Ecuadorian prosecutor Wilson Toainga will take the testimony of the founder of the WikiLeaks website, based on a list of questions drafted by the Swedish Ministry of Justice.

The deputy head of the Instruction of the Prosecutor Sumarial Vasteras (Sweden), Ingrid Isgren, and Swedish police inspector Cecilia Redell be present at some errands to be developed in Spanish, with the assistance of specialized translators.

Assange, who denies the allegations, met on 19 June 4 years asylum in the embassy, where he took refuge at the end of a long legal process in the United Kingdom that ruled for his surrender to Sweden.

In August, three of the four sexual charges for which Stockholm claimed the extradition of the activist – two of sexual harassment and one of unlawful coercion – were ordered five years after they allegedly took place.

