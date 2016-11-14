BREAKING NEWS

Panama processes the extradition of businessman involved in the Petroecuador case

The Foreign Ministry of Panama initiated the extradition proceedings of Arturo Pinzon, Ecuadorian businessman arrested in that country last November 10, who is investigated for being part of a corruption plot in Petroecuador.
The agency confirmed to Daily La Estrella of Panama that the request was received to extradite the Ecuadorian citizen, “and that it is in the process,” but it could not give details of the procedure.
“They are security issues,” the Foreign Ministry explained to the newspaper through the instant messaging service.
Pinzon, contractor and legal representative of the MMR Group, would have obtained contracts for more than $ 100 million with the state oil company, and details of his arrest are unknown, the media said.
On the other hand, last Friday, Judge of Criminal Guarantees, Gonzalo Nunez, ordered the preventive detention, prohibition of alienation of assets and retention of accounts against Marco Calvopina, former manager of Petroecuador; Diego Tapia, Refining Officer; And businessman Eduardo Valderrama.
The three were arrested in an operation in which their homes were raided, and a large amount of cash was seized.


