Remittances abroad rise by 10.9%
Publicado el 14 Nov 2016
Foreigners who have come to the country to work have sent profits to their relatives. In the first half of the year, these totaled $ 150.1 million, an increase of 10.9% over the same period last year ($ 135.3 million).
Colombia and Peru are the main destinations for Ecuadorian money sent through remittances abroad. They represent almost 58% of the flow abroad ($ 72.2 million and $ 20.4 million, respectively).
With regard to remittances received, Ecuador closed the first half with an amount of 1,264 million dollars, 12.3% more than in the same period of 2015.
Source: http://expreso.ec/