Remittances abroad rise by 10.9%

Foreigners who have come to the country to work have sent profits to their relatives. In the first half of the year, these totaled $ 150.1 million, an increase of 10.9% over the same period last year ($ 135.3 million).

Colombia and Peru are the main destinations for Ecuadorian money sent through remittances abroad. They represent almost 58% of the flow abroad ($ 72.2 million and $ 20.4 million, respectively).

With regard to remittances received, Ecuador closed the first half with an amount of 1,264 million dollars, 12.3% more than in the same period of 2015.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/suben-un-10-9-las- remesas-al-exterior-YL850221