Signing of a multiparty trade agreement of Ecuador with the European Union is rejected with a sit-in

Social organizations such as Ecuador Decide and Accion Ecologica held a musical sit-in Friday at the 12 de Octubre Avenue, a few meters from the Isabel La Catolica monument, against the signing of the Multiparty Trade Agreement with the European Union (EU), Signed in Brussels.

According to Paulina Munoz, from the Network of Organizations Ecuador Decide, opposed to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the national sovereignty has been put at risk.

“This government will go down in history because of the legalization of neoliberalism and the legalization, 500 years later, of the European conquest,” she said.

Munoz announced that they would demand the unconstitutionality of the commercial agreement in the Constitutional Court because, according to a study conducted by them, more than 30 articles of the Constitution would have been violated, such as 422, 416, 399.

This action will be done once the agreement document is submitted by the regime in that constitutional unit for study.

She added they do not trust in the CC because, because “it is biased towards the Government,” they hope that the new National Assembly can break the agreement with the European bloc.