Alvaro Noboa insists on the union of the presidential hopefuls

Publicado el 15 Nov 2016
“Ecuadorians, I feel the need and the patriotic responsibility of instilling day by day the fusion of candidates Guillermo Lasso, Cinthya Viteri, and Paco Moncayo (General Paco Moncayo), so that a single candidate is in charge of the country´s change,” said Alvaro Noboa, leader of the Adelante Ecuadorian Adelante party at a press conference.
Last week Noboa announced his resign to his presidential nomination for the good of the country, which needs a change. He had proposed to Guillermo Lasso, Cynthia Viteri, and Paco Moncayo to join because the four candidates accounted for 40% of support against in the polls the 26% of the candidate Lenin Moreno.


