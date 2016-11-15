Alvaro Noboa will announce today the list of assembly members of his party

The leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (AEA) party, Alvaro Noboa, will release the list of candidates for the Assembly for the next elections of February 2017.

The 5-time presidential hopeful took the opportunity to tell the media that he is still waiting for candidates Paco Moncayo, Cynthia Viteri and Guillermo Lasso to join and a choose a single opposition candidate. “I feel the patriotic need and responsibility of insisting day by day to candidates Lasso, Viteri, and Moncayo, to meet and chose a single candidate… All for seeking a change for the country,” he said.