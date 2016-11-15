Court dismisses appeal and orders the arrest of Fernando Villavicencio and Clever Jimenez

The lawyer of Fernando Villavicencio, Ramiro Garcia, published this Monday, through his Twitter account, the arrest warrant issued by the National Court judge, Jorge Blum, against Villavicencio and Jimenez. They were sentenced to pre-trial detention for the alleged crime of disclosure of protected documents, on October 28.

After the sentence, the defendants filed an appeal for pretrial detention. According to Garcia, Associate Judge Richard Villagomez, who replaced Blum during his holiday leave, accepted the request. However, four days later he revoked it. According to the order exposed by Garcia, Judge Blum notes that Jimenez and Villavicencio filed an application for the revocation of the order issued on November 10, 2016, by Associate Judge Richard Villagomez, with which the order issued on November 9 was revoked.