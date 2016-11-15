BREAKING NEWS

Court dismisses appeal and orders the arrest of Fernando Villavicencio and Clever Jimenez

Publicado el 15 Nov 2016
Por :
clever-jimenes-ecuadortimes
The lawyer of Fernando Villavicencio, Ramiro Garcia, published this Monday, through his Twitter account, the arrest warrant issued by the National Court judge, Jorge Blum, against Villavicencio and Jimenez. They were sentenced to pre-trial detention for the alleged crime of disclosure of protected documents, on October 28.
After the sentence, the defendants filed an appeal for pretrial detention. According to Garcia, Associate Judge Richard Villagomez, who replaced Blum during his holiday leave, accepted the request. However, four days later he revoked it. According to the order exposed by Garcia, Judge Blum notes that Jimenez and Villavicencio filed an application for the revocation of the order issued on November 10, 2016, by Associate Judge Richard Villagomez, with which the order issued on November 9 was revoked.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Swedish prosecutor questions Assange for the second day at Ecuadorian embassy in London

Posted On15 Nov 2016

The Assembly begins hearings on performance of prosecutor Galo Chiriboga

Posted On15 Nov 2016

Marco Calvopina always moved in the high positions of Petroecuador

Posted On15 Nov 2016

The Assembly suspended the hearings of the Petroecuador and the Panama Papers case

Posted On15 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa will announce today the list of assembly members of his party

Posted On15 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa insists on the union of the presidential hopefuls

Posted On15 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net