Marco Calvopina always moved in the high positions of Petroecuador

The document has the Petroecuador letterhead and is signed by the members of the board of the state oil company, on January 17, 2011. The names and rubrics of four public authorities appear on it.

This is the resolution DIR-EPP-01-2011-01-17, in which members of Petroecuador “thank Vice Admiral Manuel Zapater for the services rendered” and “designate chemical engineer Marco Calvopina as General Manager Commissioned.” That position was held until July 20, 2015, when he was replaced by Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, currently a fugitive from justice.

Since last week, Calvopina faces a criminal process for organized crime. According to the prosecution, he is the alleged ringleader of a corruption network within the state oil company. In his residence and two more people, investigating agents found USD 300 000 hidden in envelopes, drawers and on the roof of their houses.