BREAKING NEWS

Marco Calvopina always moved in the high positions of Petroecuador

Publicado el 15 Nov 2016
Por :
marco-calpon%cc%83a-ecuaodrtimes
The document has the Petroecuador letterhead and is signed by the members of the board of the state oil company, on January 17, 2011. The names and rubrics of four public authorities appear on it.
This is the resolution DIR-EPP-01-2011-01-17, in which members of Petroecuador “thank Vice Admiral Manuel Zapater for the services rendered” and “designate chemical engineer Marco Calvopina as General Manager Commissioned.” That position was held until July 20, 2015, when he was replaced by Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, currently a fugitive from justice.
Since last week, Calvopina faces a criminal process for organized crime. According to the prosecution, he is the alleged ringleader of a corruption network within the state oil company. In his residence and two more people, investigating agents found USD 300 000 hidden in envelopes, drawers and on the roof of their houses.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/marcocalvopina-altoscargos-petroecuador.html



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Swedish prosecutor questions Assange for the second day at Ecuadorian embassy in London

Posted On15 Nov 2016

The Assembly begins hearings on performance of prosecutor Galo Chiriboga

Posted On15 Nov 2016

Court dismisses appeal and orders the arrest of Fernando Villavicencio and Clever Jimenez

Posted On15 Nov 2016

The Assembly suspended the hearings of the Petroecuador and the Panama Papers case

Posted On15 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa will announce today the list of assembly members of his party

Posted On15 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa insists on the union of the presidential hopefuls

Posted On15 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net