Swedish prosecutor questions Assange for the second day at Ecuadorian embassy in London

15 Nov 2016
Por :
fiscal-sueca-ecuadortimes
Sweden’s chief prosecutor Ingrid Isgren arrived at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Tuesday to question Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, in connection with a rape investigation, according to photographer said on the site.
Assange, who has repeatedly denied the allegation of rape, was questioned Monday by prosecutors at the embassy.
Assange, who infuriated the United States by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables of the country, took refuge in the embassy in August 2012 to avoid his extradition to Sweden on charges of rape.

 

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/15/nota/5905318/fiscal-suiza-interroga-assange-segundo-dia-embajada-ecuador-londres



