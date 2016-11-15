The Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party presented the candidates for Assembly members

Alvaro Noboa, the leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, revealed the names of the main candidates for the National Assembly for the 2017 elections.

Sylka Sanchez tops the list as the first national legislator. Noboa indicated that she deserves this position for the “titanic” work in choosing the representatives of all the provinces of the country and the representatives abroad.

“She will have all my support and that of my family, and the 2 million Ecuadorians who are affiliated with our party,” Noboa said.

At provincial level

Guayas Province: Enner Calderon, aka La Roca 7, and China Muñoz for the constituency 1; Sofia Caiche for the constituency 2, Izy Zurita for the constituency 3, Jorge Armando Heredia constituency 4.

El Oro Province: Antonio Noboa and Karen Ramirez; Manabí: Javier Carranza for the northern constituency, and Aracely Bravo for the southern constituency.

He added that the candidates are not professional politicians but citizens who want a change in Ecuador.

Wilson Sanchez, the party’s director, was nominated as a candidate for the Andean Parliament. Representing migrants in the US, Nelly Cobo; In Europe, Galo Cabanilla, and Jofre Pinzon in Latin America.