The Assembly begins hearings on performance of prosecutor Galo Chiriboga

The heads of the National Audit Office, the Superintendency of Banks and the Internal Revenue Service today shall appear before the Audit Commission of the Assembly, which seeks to determine whether or not to prosecute Attorney General Galo Chiriboga, for his performance in the Capaya and Panama Papers cases. He shall appear on Wednesday.

One precedent at the beginning of this process is the public communiqué in which Chiriboga indicated that the president of the Justice Commission, Mauro Andino (AP), had not sent him the report he approved on tax havens.

Since that moment, several Alianza PAIS legislators have pointed out that there was a lack of agility in the Attorney General´s performance, and last week, the Assembly’s president, Gabriela Rivadeneira, affirmed that the necessary “alerts” were given to the justice system and the authorities to take action against those involved.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/11/14/asamblea-empieza- audiencias-sobre-actuacion-de- fiscal-galo-chiriboga/# prettyPhoto