The Assembly suspended the hearings of the Petroecuador and the Panama Papers case

The Audit Commission of the Assembly yesterday suspended the hearings scheduled within the possible political trial against Attorney General Galo Chiriboga, for his performance during the EP Petroecuador and the Panama Papers cases.

According to the Commission, the problem was caused by inconveniences of the “institutional agenda.” Comptroller General Carlos Polit, the Superintendent of Banks, Christian Cruz, and the IRS director, Leonardo Orlando, had to appear yesterday before that body.