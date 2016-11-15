Artículo anterior
The Assembly suspended the hearings of the Petroecuador and the Panama Papers case
The Audit Commission of the Assembly yesterday suspended the hearings scheduled within the possible political trial against Attorney General Galo Chiriboga, for his performance during the EP Petroecuador and the Panama Papers cases.
According to the Commission, the problem was caused by inconveniences of the “institutional agenda.” Comptroller General Carlos Polit, the Superintendent of Banks, Christian Cruz, and the IRS director, Leonardo Orlando, had to appear yesterday before that body.
The Commission informed that the sessions would be held during the following week.
On the other hand, the collective group Citizen X, Fundamedios and the MilHojas website submitted a report with more names of officials appearing in the Panama Papers. Among them, Pablo Mensias Cisneros, former legal representative of Petroamazonas, a shareholder of the Panamanian company Rushmore: The management of this firm in Quito coincides with Quito Oil Service, an oil contractor.
