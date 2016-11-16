Attorney General´s office demands 13 years in prison for Luis Chiriboga Acosta, former President of the FEF

Tuesday Ecuador’s Attorney General’s Office requested that Luis Chiriboga, former president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), is sentenced to 13 years in prison for the crime of money laundering.

Chiriboga, who has been under house arrest since last December and resigned three months later, is under investigated following the ‘FIFAgate’ corruption scandal that erupted in 2015.

Hugo Mora and Pedro Vera, former treasurer and former accountant of the FEF respectively, are also accused of alleged money laundering.

The Attorney General´s office indicated through its Twitter account that Chiriboga and Mora were accused of money laundering as coauthors, adding that he “the maximum penalty for the two former directors was requested.”

The Ecuadorian penal code establishes penalties of one to 13 years in prison for that crime, of which Vera was also accused in a trial held in a court in Quito.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/deportes/2016/11/15/nota/ 5905444/fiscalia-pide-13-anos- carcel-luis-chiriboga-acosta- expresidente-fef