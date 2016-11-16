BREAKING NEWS

Attorney General´s office demands 13 years in prison for Luis Chiriboga Acosta, former President of the FEF

Publicado el 16 Nov 2016
Por :
chiriboga-ecuaodrtimes
Tuesday Ecuador’s Attorney General’s Office requested that Luis Chiriboga, former president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), is sentenced to 13 years in prison for the crime of money laundering.
Chiriboga, who has been under house arrest since last December and resigned three months later, is under investigated following the ‘FIFAgate’ corruption scandal that erupted in 2015.
Hugo Mora and Pedro Vera, former treasurer and former accountant of the FEF respectively, are also accused of alleged money laundering.

 

The Attorney General´s office indicated through its Twitter account that Chiriboga and Mora were accused of money laundering as coauthors, adding that he “the maximum penalty for the two former directors was requested.”
The Ecuadorian penal code establishes penalties of one to 13 years in prison for that crime, of which Vera was also accused in a trial held in a court in Quito.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/deportes/2016/11/15/nota/5905444/fiscalia-pide-13-anos-carcel-luis-chiriboga-acosta-expresidente-fef



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Duran food plant, ready for 2018

Posted On16 Nov 2016

Noboa recruits TV personalities for Guayas legislators

Posted On16 Nov 2016

Panama´s Attorney General ordered the seizure of assets of 3 former officials

Posted On16 Nov 2016

The Canary Islands attack the agreement with the EU

Posted On16 Nov 2016

Three days of mourning in Ecuador for the death of former president Sixto Duran Ballen

Posted On16 Nov 2016

Ecuador won 3-0 against Venezuela

Posted On16 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net