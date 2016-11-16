Ecuador won 3-0 against Venezuela

The Ecuadorian soccer team dominated the group led by Rafael Dudamel throughout the match, and beat the ‘Vinotinto’ 3-0, added 20 points in the South American qualifiers and closes 2016 located in the direct classification zone of the 2018 World Cup.

Coach Gustavo Quinteros implemented variants for this match, but during the first half had several goal chances that were not exploited by Felipe Caicedo. Nevertheless, the goals came during the second half with Arturo Mina (51 ‘), Miler Bolanos (82’) and Enner Valencia (85 ‘), who scored in the Olympic Stadium Atahualpa of Quito on the twelfth date of the South American tournament.

With this result, the national team added 20 points in 12 dates played and is placed, so far, in the third place of the South American qualifiers, waiting for other results. In March 2017, Ecuador will visit Asuncion while Venezuela will receive Peru.



Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/deportes/futbol- eliminatoriassudamericanas- ecuador-venezuela-atahualpa. html