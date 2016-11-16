Noboa recruits TV personalities for Guayas legislators

An actress, a television host, a ‘Calle 7’ participant and a former combatant. The four will leave the comfort of the small screen to tour the Guayas province. They are the profiles of the candidates chosen by the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party to lead the lists of the four provincial districts. Yesterday, the leader of the organization, Alvaro Noboa, presented the famous personalities within the framework of the national party convention in Guayaquil.

Calderon thanked Noboa for this opportunity. He also said that his arrival to the National Assembly will mean the support to repeal certain laws, without specifying which ones. “I have felt and experienced the suffering and pain of our Ecuadorian brothers, which is why I made the decision to leave one of the things I love the most: television. But I leave it to serve my people,” he said.