BREAKING NEWS

Noboa recruits TV personalities for Guayas legislators

Publicado el 16 Nov 2016
Por :
noboa-ecuadortoemes
An actress, a television host, a ‘Calle 7’ participant and a former combatant. The four will leave the comfort of the small screen to tour the Guayas province. They are the profiles of the candidates chosen by the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party to lead the lists of the four provincial districts.
Yesterday, the leader of the organization, Alvaro Noboa, presented the famous personalities within the framework of the national party convention in Guayaquil.
Calderon thanked Noboa for this opportunity. He also said that his arrival to the National Assembly will mean the support to repeal certain laws, without specifying which ones. “I have felt and experienced the suffering and pain of our Ecuadorian brothers, which is why I made the decision to leave one of the things I love the most: television. But I leave it to serve my people,” he said.

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/ecuador-politica-partidos-famosos-adelanteecuadoradelante-AI857516



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Panama´s Attorney General ordered the seizure of assets of 3 former officials

Posted On16 Nov 2016

The Canary Islands attack the agreement with the EU

Posted On16 Nov 2016

Three days of mourning in Ecuador for the death of former president Sixto Duran Ballen

Posted On16 Nov 2016

Ecuador won 3-0 against Venezuela

Posted On16 Nov 2016

Noboa´s party will nominate screen personalities

Posted On16 Nov 2016

The Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party presented the candidates for Assembly members

Posted On15 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net