Noboa´s party will nominate screen personalities

Television entertainers and former contestants of reality shows top the lists of candidates for legislators representing the Guayas province of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (AEA) party. Yesterday, their names were accepted at the national convention of the movement.

Eder Calderon, aka La Roca, a former participant of the Calle 7 TV show, leads the list of district one of Guayas. Meanwhile, the second district will be represented by actress, model, and TV host Sofia Caiche.

The leader of the AEA party, Alvaro Noboa, was in charge of mentioning the names of the hopefuls. Isis Zurita, a former contestant of Calle 7 and Combate, is the first choice of district three and Jorge Heredia, former participant and former host of Combate, leads the fourth district of the province.

“They are not professional politicians,” Noboa acknowledged, “but they are citizens like you and me who want a change …”

Sylka Sanchez and her father, Wilson Sanchez, lead the lists of candidates for the national assembly and the Andean parliamentarians, respectively.

