Panama´s Attorney General ordered the seizure of assets of 3 former officials

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office requested Panama to seize the money that former managers of Petroecuador Alex Bravo and Carlos Pareja, and former advisor Arturo E. had in their bank accounts. This demand of International Criminal Assistance was made by prosecutor Jacinto Tibanlombo on October 31, ten days after charges were filed against 17 people for the alleged payment of bribes from oil suppliers who benefited from million dollar contracts with the state company.

However, on October 6, Attorney General Galo Chiriboga said on his Twitter account: “Thanks to the work of the Prosecutor’s Office we managed to retain about USD 4 million of Bravo in banks in Panama.” On July Panamanian authorities froze US $ 3.8 million from the Capital Bank, where Bravo had an account of its Girbra offshore company and two fixed-term deposits. It also retained money from another account that was managed by the Gevabra offshore company, in the All Bank. This is stated in the first International Criminal Assistance requested from Panama.

