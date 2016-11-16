Three days of mourning in Ecuador for the death of former president Sixto Duran Ballen

Presidential decree N °. 1233 declared three days of national mourning for the death of former Ecuadorian President Sixto Duran Ballen (1992-1996).

It was ordered that the National flag is hoisted at half-mast in all public buildings

Also, “the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Relations are authorized to coordinate with the family of the deceased president the organization of the State funeral,” according to the Public Ceremonial Regulations.

The document, signed on November 15, instructs Foreign Minister Guillaume Long to appoint a delegation of the Government “to express the note of condolence to the family” of the former Ecuadorian President and former mayor of Quito.

Sixto Duran Ballen died Tuesday at his residence located in northern Quito, at 95 years of age.

He was also mayor of the capital between 1970 and 1978, and national deputy in 1984 and 1998.