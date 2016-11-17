Guayas Legislators of Noboa´s party registered today in the CNE

The auditorium of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Guayas hosted followers of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party for the registration of the legislator candidates representing the Guayas province.

Edder Calderon and Dina Muñoz (District 1), Sofia Caiche (District 2), Isis Zurita (District 3), and Jorge Heredia (District 4) were accompanied by Sylka Sanchez and Alvaro Noboa, leader of the political movement.

Noboa said that his candidates do not look like traditional political parties that are full of corrupt politicians. “Those who make up the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, have decided to bring professionals, entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, engineers, owners of small and medium companies; as well as actors and television people because we must remember that a businessman won the elections in the United States over traditional politicians, and I must remind you that the most respected president of the last 50 years in the US was actor Ronald Reagan.”

Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante will have candidates from the country’s 14 provinces (I).