A leakage reveals proposals for creation of a supposed government ‘troll center.’

The creation of a so-called “troll center” (profiles to counter opponents of the government in social networks) as one of the measures for the “crisis management,” the administration of strategic social networks, or the promotion of President Rafael Correa in different platforms, were part of the proposals made by the companies of publicist Kenneth Godwin Castro, who would have received several contracts to develop the official propaganda between 2009 and 2011.

This was revealed by the Ecuador Transparente (ET) organization, through the website of the Mil Hojas Foundation. A large number of documents and communications that show the proposals of the Emotional Intelligence and Kronopio companies, both linked with Godwin, are exposed, according to Ecuador Transparente.

Yesterday, the organization linked Godwin with Vinicio Alvarado, who works as coordinating minister of Production and has been one of the props of the government’s propaganda team, pointing out alleged commissions received by the official, which totaled $ 81,915.76.