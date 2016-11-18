Candidates of Alvaro Noboa´s party candidates believe that certain media are ‘demonizing’ TV talents
They said they would seek to reach the Assembly to legislate and oversee, and that they are qualified to occupy that position. These statements were made during the registration of their candidacies the afternoon of Thursday, November 17, in the Electoral Delegation of Guayas, in the north of Guayaquil. Thus, Edder Calderon, aka ‘The Rock,’ who participated in the reality show Calle 7 of TC MiCanal, will represent District one (Ximena and Tarqui areas). District Two (Pascuales and Tarqui Popular areas) will be represented by Sofia Caiche, TV host and actress of ‘Mi recinto’ television show.
Meanwhile, District three (central areas of Guayaquil and the Samborondon, Duran and Playas counties) will be represented by Isis Zurita, who participated the in ‘Combate’ reality show. And District four (21 counties of Guayas) will be represented by Jorge Heredia, host of the ‘Vamos con Todo’ show. They arrived at the Hall of Democracy accompanied by the party leader Alvaro Noboa and national director Sylka Sanchez.
Prior to the registration, Sanchez addressed the sympathizers and the media. She dismissed the questions to the candidates and affirmed that they are qualified because “they are prepared, honest people and not corrupt,” and they will give “the great surprise” in the upcoming elections. She added that the party leadership has met with the candidates to analyze the campaign proposals that will focus on legislation and oversight. Noboa assured that the candidate’s lists were made “with great care” and that they differ from the traditional parties.
Source: http://www.elcomercio.