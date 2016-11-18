Interior Minister denies the prosecutor for the Petroecuador case

Last week, Attorney General Galo Chiriboga announced the arrest of Arturo Pinzon, in Panama. He is one of 17 people linked to the bribery case in Petroecuador.

Interior Minister Diego Fuentes made the same announcement Wednesday night: “Arturo P., one of those investigated for being part of an alleged corruption network in the Esmeraldas Refinery case, was arrested Wednesday in Panama, by authorities of that country,” he said.

Was Pinzon arrested twice? “Let’s not argue about that, the fact is that he is now in detention, extradition is under way, when I have the information of the hearing I will give you the news,” Chiriboga said.

According to Minister Fuentes, the detention was carried out through a coordinated work between the police of Ecuador and Panama. The official recalled that, on October 21, Pinzon was linked to the so-called ‘Black Gold’ process. He also mentioned that, from that moment, the suspect had a red dissemination issued by the Interpol.

Chiriboga reiterated that what is expected is a hearing in which the Panamanian Prosecutor’s Office will have to defend Ecuador’s request for extradition. The official avoided giving deadlines for the return of the detainee. The National Court of Justice confirmed the beginning of the process.

