National candies expect to increase sales in December
Publicado el 18 Nov 2016
The national candy industry has taken advantage of the drop in imports to place more products on the market that have improvements in presentation and quality. And thus, meet the demand of a public that craves these sweets in December (the best month of the year).
Wholesalers were not left behind and took the local offer, to sell more, and also recover from the bad taste left by the economic recession.
This is confirmed by Kleber Moreno, general manager of “Comercial Chile,” a store located in downtown. “In 2015 we had a 40% decrease in sales and this year, despite the fact that the first half low sales were also recorded, customers begin to arrive. We hope the situation improves. Maybe we will not earn much money, but we will be able to stabilize.”
Moreno adds that this year national brands such as Universal Sweet Industries and Confiteca have had a greater presence, due to the 50% reduction in imports. “The Ecuadorian brands have been concerned with improving their image and quality, which makes them competitive. While the imported product has indeed declined.”
According to statistics from the Central Bank of Ecuador, in 2015 the country imported about 16.4 million dollars Fob of this item, compared to 24.5 in 2014. $ 8.02 million were imported this year from January to September.