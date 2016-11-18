National candies expect to increase sales in December

The national candy industry has taken advantage of the drop in imports to place more products on the market that have improvements in presentation and quality. And thus, meet the demand of a public that craves these sweets in December (the best month of the year). Wholesalers were not left behind and took the local offer, to sell more, and also recover from the bad taste left by the economic recession.

This is confirmed by Kleber Moreno, general manager of “Comercial Chile,” a store located in downtown. “In 2015 we had a 40% decrease in sales and this year, despite the fact that the first half low sales were also recorded, customers begin to arrive. We hope the situation improves. Maybe we will not earn much money, but we will be able to stabilize.”

