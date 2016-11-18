BREAKING NEWS

Petroecuador’s former manager faces a new judicial process

Publicado el 18 Nov 2016
The acts of corruption detected inside Petroecuador generate a new process against Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, former director of the state company and former Hydrocarbons Minister. The process for illicit enrichment in which the former oil official is presumed to be involved will be carried out by the National Court of Justice, due to the court’s jurisdiction of the suspect.

The hearing of charges for this new crime investigated will be held on November 23 in the Criminal Chamber of the National Court of Justice in Quito.
That is the second case in which Pareja is prosecuted, within the so-called Petroecuador case. On October 21 Judge Karen Matamoros linked him and another 16 people in the prosecution for the crime of bribery.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/17/nota/5908033/exgerente-petroecuador-enfrentara-nuevo-proceso-judicial



