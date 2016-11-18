BREAKING NEWS

Tax collection will fall by $ 700 million

Publicado el 18 Nov 2016
Por :
13-10-2016-impuestos 
Tax collection, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), dropped from January to September compared to the same period in 2015. In October, however, there is slight growth. This swing of figures forced a review of the annual forecast downward.

The IRS expected revenues for $ 14 billion this year. On that basis, the General State Budget of 2016 was built. Now, after the earthquake of April 16 and the fall of the economy, it is expected that tax revenues do not exceed 13.3 billion dollars. That is, about 700 million less.
Leonardo Orlando, director general of the agency, emphasizes that, despite the fall in the tax revenues, the collection of the last quarter will have positive numbers. In October there is an increase of 4% compared to the same month last year.
The rise, however, does not help in the general collection. From January to October 2015, 11,532 million dollars were obtained, in contrast to the same period of this year 10,269 million were collected. An 11% drop. This amount does not include the values achieved by the solidarity law for the reconstruction of Manabi and Esmeraldas after the earthquake of April 16.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/la-recaudacion-tributaria-caera-unos-700-millones-HK862779



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Interior Minister denies the prosecutor for the Petroecuador case

Posted On18 Nov 2016

Three young Ecuadorians were recognized by the MIT Technology Review

Posted On18 Nov 2016

A leakage reveals proposals for creation of a supposed government 'troll center.'

Posted On18 Nov 2016

National candies expect to increase sales in December

Posted On18 Nov 2016

Candidates of Alvaro Noboa´s party candidates believe that certain media are 'demonizing' TV talents

Posted On18 Nov 2016

Petroecuador's former manager faces a new judicial process

Posted On18 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net