Three young Ecuadorians were recognized by the MIT Technology Review

The MIT Technology Review in Spanish, one of the most renowned technology magazines in the world, has recognized three young Ecuadorians within the project Innovators under 35 in Ecuador.

The magazine, issued by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) media, awards this prize every year, by selecting science and technology projects developed in different countries that have the potential to become tools for the change of society.



This year, the publication included Adrian Armijos, Eduardo Raad and Melanie Valencia in the group of innovators under 35 years of age, these Ecuadorians have developed various innovation projects. Adrian Armijos is the founder of Wawa, a venture that uses augmented reality technologies to encourage reading from an early age in children, combining printed texts and graphics with tablets and mobile phones, achieving interactive and hypertextual documents.

Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/guaifai/emprendimientos- innovacion- mittechnologyreview-ecuador- escuelapolitecnicanacional. html

