Christian Viteri: “Attorney General Chiriboga lies.”

The legislator representing the Guayas province, Christian Viteri (PAIS), enters the final stretch of his term with a dictionary his counterparts seem to have not read.

What others would call “democratization,” he calls “corruption;” what others would call “revolutionaries,” he calls “accessories;” when others speak of “isolated cases,” he laments: “it is a network of oil corruption.”

Viteri claims that Chiriboga lies “and lies shamelessly,” therefore, he must be impeached.

Only a few fellows love Viteri less than Prosecutor General Galo Chiriboga. When the Panama Papers first appeared, the official was the first to request the resignation of the prosecutor under the logic that an investigated person could not continue being the investigator.

The resignation never came. But five months later, his block has begun studies to make a debut in the art of a political trial that, after the escape of former minister Yannuzzelli, seems more than justified. If they decide to carry it out, the process would be at the gates of an election campaign. Something convenient.



Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/articulo-XH867880