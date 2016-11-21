BREAKING NEWS

Christian Viteri: “Attorney General Chiriboga lies.”

Publicado el 21 Nov 2016
Por :
christian-viteri-ecuadortimes
The legislator representing the Guayas province, Christian Viteri (PAIS), enters the final stretch of his term with a dictionary his counterparts seem to have not read.
What others would call “democratization,” he calls “corruption;” what others would call “revolutionaries,” he calls “accessories;” when others speak of “isolated cases,” he laments: “it is a network of oil corruption.”
Viteri claims that Chiriboga lies “and lies shamelessly,” therefore, he must be impeached.
Only a few fellows love Viteri less than Prosecutor General Galo Chiriboga. When the Panama Papers first appeared, the official was the first to request the resignation of the prosecutor under the logic that an investigated person could not continue being the investigator.
The resignation never came. But five months later, his block has begun studies to make a debut in the art of a political trial that, after the escape of former minister Yannuzzelli, seems more than justified. If they decide to carry it out, the process would be at the gates of an election campaign. Something convenient.

 


Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/articulo-XH867880



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Ecuador is among the countries with fewer holidays in the world

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Political parties resort again to the 'screen talents' for the 2017 elections

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Experienced and novice politicians, 'head' the lists of national candidates

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Tax collection will fall by $ 700 million

Posted On18 Nov 2016

Interior Minister denies the prosecutor for the Petroecuador case

Posted On18 Nov 2016

Three young Ecuadorians were recognized by the MIT Technology Review

Posted On18 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net