Controversy over resolution taken for the sale of the Club brand

SABMiller will have to sell its traditional Club brand in the divestment process ordered by the Superintendency of Market Power Control (SCPM) before approving its merger with AB InBev (Anheuser-Busch Inbev).

This is stated in a resolution issued on November 15 by Pedro Paez, superintendent of the body.

According to the institution, the eleven previous conditions, such as the sale of the factory in Guayaquil and the Zenda, Biela and Maltin brands of Ambev, are maintained; And Dorada, of CN. But one is added.

According to the Superintendency, the Ecuadorian beer market is highly concentrated, and Club has a significant participation.

On Saturday, in a statement, the Brewery company expressed its surprise at the resolution of the SCPM. “This new resolution intends to impose an additional condition for Cervecería Nacional to sell its traditional Club brand.”

This new request substantially changes the terms already agreed and signed with the regulatory authority on July 22 of this year and, therefore, we will take the necessary measures to preserve our rights to comply with the signed agreement and to protect our brand…”

Jose Javier Jarrín, attorney for the representatives of the Dutch brand Heineken, considered the measure as positive. According to his calculations, Club represents 25% of the market.

