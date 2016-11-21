Ecuador is among the countries with fewer holidays in the world
Until November 18, 2016, people of Ecuador have already lived eight holiday days or days of mandatory rest. This, without counting the bridge days or the weekends, as it happened with the past five days for the Day of the Dead and the Independence of Cuenca (from 2 to 6 November), which included a bridge day and a weekend. With this, the country is among the countries of the region that have fewer days of holiday, being located before Mexico, that hardly counts on seven days of holiday and make it the country with less time of holiday in the American continent. This information was collected by the international polling firm Mercer that produced a ranking in 2014, by continent, of the countries that have the most holidays per year worldwide.
