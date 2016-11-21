Experienced and novice politicians, ‘head’ the lists of national candidates

Experienced and novice politicians, even a former president are among those who lead the lists of candidates for legislators for the elections of 2017.

The first have more options of capturing one of the fifteen national seats within the Legislature (composed of 137 seats), according to electoral experts.

And their profile, according to them, reflects the criteria that weighed in the political organizations when choosing them.

The 16 national groups qualified to participate in the contest registered until last Friday a total of fifteen lists, two in an alliance.

Of the fifteen ‘heads,’ eight have already held some office of popular election. Some have done so on more than one occasion, like Cristina Reyes (PSC), who has been a Constituent Assembly member, councillor for Guayaquil and is currently a legislator; Sylka Sanchez (Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante), reelected once as a deputy; Ramiro Gonzalez (Avanza), provincial councillor for one period and Governor of Pichincha on two occasions; And Wilma Andrade (ID), twice reelected as councilor of Quito and once deputy.

In this group, Lucio Gutierrez (SP), ruled between 2003 and 2005, hold the highest office.

