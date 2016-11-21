BREAKING NEWS

Issfa raises consultation on Attorney General´s law

Publicado el 21 Nov 2016
Por :
issfa-ecuadortimes
The Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (Issfa) hopes that the Office of the Attorney General clarifies the application of the Law on Strengthening of the social security systems of the Armed Forces and the Police approved by the Government, due to the presence of “inconsistencies.”
On November 1, the director of the Issfa, Juan Francisco Vivero, asked the director of Provisional Services, Rodrigo Moreno, to suspend three coverages: health insurance; Maternity insurance for employees from 18 to 25 years of age; And the mortuary insurance, for pensioners and beneficiaries, while “the Office of the Attorney General absolves a consultation on the application of the rule, related to these groups.”
The representative of the retired officers at the Issfa’s Board, Bolivar Silva, explained that there would be “inconsistencies” in the law, as four “subsystems” were planned: one for new personnel; Another for active staff; One for the soldiers, captives, and lieutenants, who are included in the previous system, but can take advantage of the new one; And another for newly retired officers.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/21/nota/5914381/issfa-eleva-consulta-sobre-ley-procurador



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Russia opens its market to non-traditional products

Posted On21 Nov 2016

More executives of the Ecuadorian Football Federation will be investigated

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Controversy over resolution taken for the sale of the Club brand

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Ecuador is among the countries with fewer holidays in the world

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Political parties resort again to the 'screen talents' for the 2017 elections

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Christian Viteri: "Attorney General Chiriboga lies."

Posted On21 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net