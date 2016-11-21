Issfa raises consultation on Attorney General´s law

The Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (Issfa) hopes that the Office of the Attorney General clarifies the application of the Law on Strengthening of the social security systems of the Armed Forces and the Police approved by the Government, due to the presence of “inconsistencies.”

On November 1, the director of the Issfa, Juan Francisco Vivero, asked the director of Provisional Services, Rodrigo Moreno, to suspend three coverages: health insurance; Maternity insurance for employees from 18 to 25 years of age; And the mortuary insurance, for pensioners and beneficiaries, while “the Office of the Attorney General absolves a consultation on the application of the rule, related to these groups.”

The representative of the retired officers at the Issfa’s Board, Bolivar Silva, explained that there would be “inconsistencies” in the law, as four “subsystems” were planned: one for new personnel; Another for active staff; One for the soldiers, captives, and lieutenants, who are included in the previous system, but can take advantage of the new one; And another for newly retired officers.

