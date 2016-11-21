More executives of the Ecuadorian Football Federation will be investigated

That was the time in which USD 6.1 million were diverted from the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF). This is evident in the investigation conducted by the Public Prosecutor’s Office into the sports body and in which three former officers, including former President Luis Chiriboga, were convicted of money laundering.

But the case has not been closed. The ruling, which was known three days ago and was read publicly by Judge Miriam Escobar, indicates that the Prosecutor’s Office will open a new investigation. This time, the current leaders of the Ecuafutbol will be investigated, because of the top 10 board members, at least nine were in the FEF between 2010 and 2015, a time during which the fraudulent transactions were carried out. In fact, within the balances that were submitted annually in the football congresses, their names appear in the list of attendees.



For that reason, three of them gave their versions in the trial in which Chiriboga, Hugo Mora, former treasurer, and Pedro Vera, former accountant of the Ecuafutbol, were investigated. Carlos Villacis, current president of the FEF, was one of the attendants. He was summoned by the Public Prosecutor’s Office since he held the position of Vice-President during Chiriboga´s administration . During the judicial process, he was asked about how the money was managed in the Ecuafutbol but indicated that he was unaware of financial movements.

