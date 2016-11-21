Political parties resort again to the ‘screen talents’ for the 2017 elections

Entertainment programs, reality shows, comedies, and contests have become the platforms for which they have become known on national television. Some with an experience of several years. Others have excelled in singing, dancing, acting, practices that test their physical state or as TV hosts.

Today, amid criticism and congratulations, they compete in another scenario: politics. Their faces will be on the ballots for Assembly members representing the Guayas province on February 19, 2017.

Some claim to be prepared to occupy this office and reject the questions. Others say they are accustomed to criticism and point out that they want to represent the dispossessed, vulnerable and forgotten groups.

Mayra Montano, better known as La Bombon, host of the Channel One newscast, says she will tour the streets of Guayaquil to awaken some people from lethargy. She will do so in her campaign as a candidate for Legislator representing District 2 through PSC-Madera de Guerrero alliance.

The current Government, which in its initially was critical of this practice, also postulates figures of the screen and sports. In these last elections, they appear in its lists singer-songwriter Wendy Vera and former soccer player Luis Chino Gomez, both representing District 2.

Alvaro Noboa’s Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (AEA) party has Edder Calderon, aka La Roca, a former participant of the Calle 7 reality show; Actress Sofia Caiche; Jorge Heredia, TV host, and others.

Actor Mario Cabezas, remembered for his characters in the TV series Vivos and his phrase “¿pasa algo?,” Goes a second time as a candidate. He previously runs for Patriotic Society and now for Popular Unity.

