Russia opens its market to non-traditional products

21 Nov 2016
Since October 21, nine non-traditional Ecuadorian agricultural commodities – jalapenos, cucumber, uvilla, tree tomato, naranjilla, granadilla, pitahaya, passion fruit, and guanabana- have entered Russia in compliance with the sanitary requirements of the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (Rosselkhoznadzor) of that country. On the same day, 60 kg of cucumber, 50 kg of jalapeno pepper, 60 kg of grapefruit, 25 kg of tree tomato, 75 kg of naranjilla, 60 Kg granadilla, 158 kg of pitahaya, 25 kg of passion fruit and 55 kg of guanabana were exported.

Latin American Perishables of Ecuador was the company that made the aerial export of the products to the Russian market. In May 2015, the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation Ecuador-Russia (Cicec) met in Moscow to facilitate exports of non-traditional products between the two countries. Rosselkhoznadzor then defined the requirements that Ecuador will fulfill as phytosanitary certificate of export, phytosanitary inspection at the point of income and material free of impurities.


Source: http://www.eltelegrafo.com.ec/noticias/economia/8/rusia-abre-su-mercado-a-productos-no-tradicionales



