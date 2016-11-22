BREAKING NEWS

Bayer Young Community Innovators Program awarded prizes to Ecuadorian university students

Publicado el 22 Nov 2016
Por :
concurso_bayer_byci
A total of 24 schools were visited through the Bayer Young Community Innovators (BYCI) program, which promotes innovative ideas to provide solutions to the essential needs of the population.
BYCI received more than 70 projects nationwide, and the winner was David Sandoval, from the University of the Armed Forces (ESPE), who studies Electronic Engineering, Automation, and Control, with the ‘Pal-Care’ project.
The second place was for Carlos Mora, who studies the same career and at the same University, who participated with the “Development of stereograms for children with autism spectrum disorder” project.


Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/22/nota/5915683/entregaron-premios-programa-byci-pais



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Referendum on tax havens will be conducted in the elections of 2017

Posted On22 Nov 2016

An alliance to jump sanitary barriers

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Russia opens its market to non-traditional products

Posted On21 Nov 2016

More executives of the Ecuadorian Football Federation will be investigated

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Issfa raises consultation on Attorney General´s law

Posted On21 Nov 2016

Controversy over resolution taken for the sale of the Club brand

Posted On21 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net