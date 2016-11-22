Bayer Young Community Innovators Program awarded prizes to Ecuadorian university students

A total of 24 schools were visited through the Bayer Young Community Innovators (BYCI) program, which promotes innovative ideas to provide solutions to the essential needs of the population.

BYCI received more than 70 projects nationwide, and the winner was David Sandoval, from the University of the Armed Forces (ESPE), who studies Electronic Engineering, Automation, and Control, with the ‘Pal-Care’ project.

The second place was for Carlos Mora, who studies the same career and at the same University, who participated with the “Development of stereograms for children with autism spectrum disorder” project.



