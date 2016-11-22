MSMEs make plans to sell products to the European Union

Protection for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises involved in public procurement processes in the country was one of the topics discussed in the negotiation of the trade agreement between Ecuador and the European Union (EU). According to the Report on Negotiations of the Multiparty Agreement, published by the Ministry of Foreign Trade, public procurement programs and projects in favor of MSMEs and associations of the popular and solidarity economy (Aepys) are excluded from the agreement.

The only condition is that these companies meet the size criteria required to be considered as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Government’s objective, according to the text, is to preserve a public procurement policy that serves as a tool for development and inclusion. For this reason, local SMEs also take precedence over European companies when it comes to participating in the award of state programs such as “Hilando para el desarrollo,” school breakfasts, the construction of millennium schools, among others.