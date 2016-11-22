Petroecuador, the case is relaunched

The scandal of oil corruption, denounced by the press, has caused the protagonism war of three representatives of the State: the Attorney General´s Office, the Assembly, and the national Government

The first closed yesterday, by law, the investigation of the bribery case, in which 22 former officials have been prosecuted. The balance remains weak: only three people are detained, including those that Attorney General Galo Chiriboga has identified as “the leader” of the band: Marco Calvopina, a theory described as “nonsense” by the critical wing of the ruling party, which denounces an attempt to close an investigation without prosecuting all those identified. This accusation finds its main sustenance in the procedural facts: since yesterday it is not possible to admit new evidence nor new suspects.



The second is poured from the Government, increasingly interested in being at the front. The legal adviser to the presidency, Alexis Mera, the first to make public the names of the suspects, mentions in a report Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, the former Minister of Hydrocarbons and processed of the highest rank.



A case for illicit enrichment in the National Court of Justice (because, as a former minister he enjoys jurisdiction immunity) will be assessed tomorrow against him, which will be added to the prosecution for bribery. This, in practical terms, could be worth 30 additional days to the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate. But there are those who believe this is not enough.