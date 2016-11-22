Referendum on tax havens will be conducted in the elections of 2017

The National Electoral Council (CNE for its Spanish acronym) will add a fifth ballot in the electoral process on February 19, 2017. This was announced by Counselor Ana Paredes.

This referendum raised by President Rafael Correa would prevent public officials or candidates for popular election positions from having companies or accounts in tax havens.

Paredes explained that they expect the president to issue the executive decree calling for the consultation after the Constitutional Court notified the CNE on the favorable opinion of Correa’s request.

She added that, according to the deadlines, the CNE would convene a popular consensus until December 21 so that the process can be carried out on the same day of the general elections, on February 19, 2017.

