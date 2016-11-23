BREAKING NEWS

Repression of Indigenous people who claim mining territories in Morona Santiago is denounced

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) today condemned an intense repression against an indigenous community that claims lands granted in concession to a Chinese mining company in the country’s Amazon.
In a statement, the Conaie said that “hundreds of police agents and militaries” repressed “with an incursion by air and by land the Shuar community of Nankins, who since yesterday (Monday) resumed their presence in the communal territory,” from which they were evicted last August for being in the area granted to Explocobres SA (ECSA).
Besides, the Conaie reported on the alleged arrest of Claudio Washikiat, vice president of the Interprovincial Federation of Shuar Centers (Ficsh), when trying to mediate with the agents to avoid an escalation of violence.


